Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $76.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after buying an additional 3,803,496 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,624,000 after buying an additional 38,781 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,356,000 after buying an additional 67,619 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,399,000 after buying an additional 553,412 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 446.1% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,822,000 after buying an additional 2,491,769 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

