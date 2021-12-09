Bryant R. Riley Buys 1,722 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $129,442.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ RILY opened at $78.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.44.
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is 20.38%.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile
B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.
See Also: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.