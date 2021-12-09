Bryant R. Riley Buys 1,722 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $129,442.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $78.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.44.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is 20.38%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 416,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,449,000 after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

