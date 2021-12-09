BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DOOO. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BRP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.43.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $81.53 on Monday. BRP has a twelve month low of $61.22 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.19.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BRP by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,549,000 after buying an additional 868,626 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in BRP by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,757,000 after purchasing an additional 478,167 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in BRP by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 646,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,717,000 after purchasing an additional 65,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BRP by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,912,000 after purchasing an additional 158,122 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

