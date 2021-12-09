Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stake Lifted by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

NYSE:BRO opened at $67.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

