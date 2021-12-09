Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEP.UN. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TSE BEP.UN opened at C$43.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of C$41.88 and a 12 month high of C$63.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -121.89%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

