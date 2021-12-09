Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Monday, December 6th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.51. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.19 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BMO. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

BMO stock opened at $109.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $73.69 and a 1-year high of $112.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 18,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,864,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.041 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

