Brokerages Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) PT at C$14.59

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.59.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VET stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,120. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.46 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.57.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$538.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$517.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8200001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

