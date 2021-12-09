Brokerages Set UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Target Price at $70.41

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.86.

PATH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get UiPath alerts:

NASDAQ:PATH traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.95. 217,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,529. UiPath has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average of $60.18.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 20,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $1,182,159.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $4,502,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,357 shares of company stock worth $14,173,450 over the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $1,521,290,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 134.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $742,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085,723 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 133.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $739,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069,377 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $806,729,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $769,807,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.