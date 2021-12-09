Brokerages Set The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target at $52.68

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.68.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.68. 10,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,860. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 320.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.59. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.