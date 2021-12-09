Brokerages Set OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Price Target at $23.50

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of OCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.50 ($26.40) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of OCI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of OCI in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get OCI alerts:

OCINF remained flat at $$27.50 during trading on Friday. OCI has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $29.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.39.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.