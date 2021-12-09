Brokerages Set Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Target Price at $10.50

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:CTOS opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Custom Truck One Source has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.24.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $357.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.90 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Carlsen purchased 5,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $101,048,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Custom Truck One Source by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 48,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 233,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

