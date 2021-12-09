Brokerages Set Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Price Target at $32.17

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDXS. TheStreet raised Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,750. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 32.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CDXS traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $34.26. 739,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,296. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.74 and a beta of 1.60. Codexis has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

