Brokerages Set Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) PT at $3.19

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.19.

CCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,500,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,906,000 after acquiring an additional 627,927 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,760,000 after buying an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,064,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,568,000 after buying an additional 2,441,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,090,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,384,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.9% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 15,947,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.