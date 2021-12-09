Brokerages Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will report sales of $330,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $360,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics posted sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 million to $1.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,183.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTGN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 339.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,650,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,882,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $9,638,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 190.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 690.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,079,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,978. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $373.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

