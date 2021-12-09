Brokerages Expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to Post $0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. UMH Properties posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush started coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UMH traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 281,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,362. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 116.92%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

