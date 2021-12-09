Brokerages Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.74. Southside Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. The company had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $129,235.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $393,996.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,687 shares of company stock worth $694,942. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 147,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 50.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 23,786 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 21.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $41.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

