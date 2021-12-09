Brokerages Expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.13. Simulations Plus posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $906,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,645,295. 23.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 67.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 84.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 10.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at $155,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $47.94 on Monday. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $90.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43. The company has a market cap of $965.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

