Brokerages Expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to post sales of $345.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $343.50 million and the highest is $347.20 million. Commerce Bancshares reported sales of $344.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $67.97.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,921. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

In other news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $859,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 360.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 32.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 127.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

