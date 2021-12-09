Brokerages Expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to report $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Capri posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.90.

NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.29. 52,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,529. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $37.95 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Capri declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $64,362,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Capri by 320.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,702,000 after buying an additional 955,903 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capri by 83.0% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,640,000 after acquiring an additional 642,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 131.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,559,000 after acquiring an additional 452,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,599,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,661,000 after purchasing an additional 450,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

