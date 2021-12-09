Brokerages Expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.07). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEVA opened at $9.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

