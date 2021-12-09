Brokerages Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Brokerages expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. TFI International posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $7.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

TFII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in TFI International by 4,259.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,190 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in TFI International during the second quarter worth $27,158,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TFI International during the third quarter worth $3,855,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TFI International by 70.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 35,839 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in TFI International by 21.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TFII traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $108.49. The stock had a trading volume of 227,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,164. TFI International has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

