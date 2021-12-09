Brokerages Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Post $0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.30. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

LMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth about $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT opened at $49.72 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $34.23 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

