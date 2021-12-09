Brokerages Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.09. Itron posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.35. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,085.18 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,082,576 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Itron by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Itron by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Itron by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Itron by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

