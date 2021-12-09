Brokerages Anticipate Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to Post -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.94). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.61.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,216,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,460 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,334 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FATE traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $54.74. 77,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,861. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.46. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

