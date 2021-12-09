Brokerages Anticipate Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to Announce -$2.41 EPS

Equities analysts expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to report earnings per share of ($2.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.32). Arena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Zacks' earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARNA. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,854. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $9,962,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,956,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $324,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

