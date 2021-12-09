Brokerages Anticipate Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to Announce -$2.41 EPS

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to report earnings per share of ($2.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.32). Arena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARNA. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,854. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $9,962,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,956,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $324,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.