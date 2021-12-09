British Land (LON:BLND) PT Raised to GBX 630 at Liberum Capital

British Land (LON:BLND) had its price objective increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 585 ($7.76) to GBX 630 ($8.35) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLND. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.63) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 618 ($8.20) to GBX 650 ($8.62) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.63) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.63) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 538.33 ($7.14).

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 526.60 ($6.98) on Wednesday. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 424.42 ($5.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 551.20 ($7.31). The company has a market capitalization of £4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 506.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 511.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a GBX 10.32 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. This represents a yield of 1.94%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.03%.

In other British Land news, insider Loraine Woodhouse acquired 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 526 ($6.98) per share, with a total value of £24,848.24 ($32,950.86). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.47), for a total transaction of £140,065.76 ($185,738.97).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

