Bridge Mutual Trading 36.1% Lower This Week (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. During the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000773 BTC on popular exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $24.23 million and approximately $294,705.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00057107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.89 or 0.08584829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00060387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00079966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,406.20 or 0.99848736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

