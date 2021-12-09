Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 400 ($5.30) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BRW. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.57) to GBX 400 ($5.30) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.70) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 410 ($5.44) to GBX 430 ($5.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Brewin Dolphin has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 404.83 ($5.37).

LON:BRW opened at GBX 361.50 ($4.79) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 371.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 368.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75. Brewin Dolphin has a 12-month low of GBX 279 ($3.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 412 ($5.46).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 11.10 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.79%.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Joanna Hall bought 1,435 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £4,965.10 ($6,584.14). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,521 shares of company stock worth $527,518.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

