Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.120-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.43. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.04 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Brady’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Brady by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Brady by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brady by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.