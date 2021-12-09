Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$255.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BYD. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$256.31.

TSE BYD traded down C$1.97 on Thursday, reaching C$199.16. The company had a trading volume of 48,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,547. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.60. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$197.57 and a 1-year high of C$267.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$228.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$230.53.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.68). The business had revenue of C$617.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$608.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 4.0800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

