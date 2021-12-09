BoutsPro Achieves Market Capitalization of $193,513.00 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last week, BoutsPro has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One BoutsPro coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $193,513.00 and $1.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00044534 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.68 or 0.00225486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BoutsPro Profile

BOUTS is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

BoutsPro Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

