Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.06 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.260 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAY. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,852. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after buying an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

