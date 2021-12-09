Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 3,761 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $95,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,429 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 54,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,978,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 31,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

UNP stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.12 and a 200 day moving average of $223.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.