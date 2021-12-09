Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,482 shares during the quarter. Waters makes up 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $112,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $345.06. 1,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,261. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $236.94 and a 12 month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

