Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 461,724 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112,990 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $70,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,784. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 90.06 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.12.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.86.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.