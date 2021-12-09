Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $138.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stephens from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.15.

BOOT opened at $128.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.81 and its 200-day moving average is $93.03. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 65,972 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,448,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

