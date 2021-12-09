Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Increased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded down $34.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,272.72. 3,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,583. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,395.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2,305.51. The company has a market cap of $93.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.88, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,713.24.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

