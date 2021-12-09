Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.88, for a total value of $24,034,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $681,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,073,021 shares of company stock worth $196,011,703 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $186.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion and a PE ratio of -15.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.46.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.45.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.