Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $322.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.