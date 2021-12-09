Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,229,099,000 after buying an additional 180,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,027,000 after buying an additional 579,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,065,000 after buying an additional 163,990 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,776,000 after buying an additional 80,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,939,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,532,000 after buying an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 509 shares of company stock worth $37,333 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $81.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average is $75.67. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $82.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $74.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.