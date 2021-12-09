Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,956,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 60.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,182,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,385 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth $15,685,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 6,839.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,922,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,889,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,706 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.04.

NYSE TWO opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.26%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.