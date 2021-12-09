BMO Capital Markets Trims Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Target Price to C$53.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

NYSE:TECK opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 478.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 33,222 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 259.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 954.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,891,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.