BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTRE. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.06.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

