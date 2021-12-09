BMO Capital Markets Lowers Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$53.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on Teck Resources to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.08.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$35.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$21.65 and a 12 month high of C$37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.75 billion and a PE ratio of 20.62.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

