BMO Capital Markets Lowers Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$53.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on Teck Resources to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.08.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$35.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$21.65 and a 12 month high of C$37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.75 billion and a PE ratio of 20.62.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

