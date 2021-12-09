B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Increases Dividend to GBX 25 Per Share

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BME opened at GBX 636.20 ($8.44) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 604.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 577.11. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 479 ($6.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 649.57 ($8.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.37 billion and a PE ratio of 14.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

BME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 650 ($8.62) to GBX 675 ($8.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.55) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.62) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 589.56 ($7.82).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.