Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.95 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.08 ($0.03). 239,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,179,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.30 million and a PE ratio of -9.95.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Company Profile (LON:BMV)

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of gold properties. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.