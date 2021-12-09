Blue Protocol Price Hits $0.0147 on Major Exchanges (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 61.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. During the last week, Blue Protocol has traded up 84.6% against the US dollar. Blue Protocol has a total market capitalization of $537,955.37 and approximately $1,012.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blue Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blue Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00043075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.61 or 0.00222162 BTC.

Blue Protocol Profile

Blue Protocol (BLUE) is a coin. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 coins. The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Blue is a platform that aims to add a security layer to the existing smart contracts leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. In order to make it possible, the platform will use a centralized repository of addresses and statistic analysis to blacklist the corrupt token founders and poorly-written smart contracts, for example. Ethereum Blue token will let users benefit from the SDK (Software Development Kit) to automatically scan malicious addresses before approving the sending of ETH from their wallet. “

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blue Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blue Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.