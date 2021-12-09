Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.21. 2,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 14,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Blue Prism Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Blue Prism Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88.

Blue Prism Group Plc develops business process automation software solutions. It operates through the licensing of Robotic Process Automation software used to automate routine, rules-based back office processes. The company was founded by Alastair Bathgate and David Moss in 2001 and is headquartered in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Prism Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Prism Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.