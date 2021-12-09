Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives $31.13 Average PT from Analysts

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

BE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $24.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 3.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.41.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, Director John T. Chambers sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,374,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,038.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,812. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bbva USA raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

