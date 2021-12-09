Blocknet (BLOCK) Trading Down 34.4% This Week

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 9th. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002284 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $9.19 million and $79,098.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00036547 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00021553 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006026 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Blocknet

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,259,178 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

